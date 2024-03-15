Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.69

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 135169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

