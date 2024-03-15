Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,076. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

