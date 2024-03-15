Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th.
Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Stock Performance
