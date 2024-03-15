Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 999 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,207,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

