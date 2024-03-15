Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,874. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $547.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

