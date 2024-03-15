Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of VHI stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.19%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
