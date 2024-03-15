US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 3,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

