Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Urbana Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Urbana has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.66.
Urbana Company Profile
