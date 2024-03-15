Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Urbana Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Urbana has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.66.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

