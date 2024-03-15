Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,015. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 413,155 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

