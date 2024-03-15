United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.40.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $238.11 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.