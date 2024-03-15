United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $293.87. 23,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,310. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $145.34 and a 1-year high of $298.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Further Reading

