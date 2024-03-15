United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sandra C. Duhe Sells 427 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.0 %

USLM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $293.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.34 and a 1 year high of $298.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.43.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

