United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,473,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $676.22. The company had a trading volume of 207,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

