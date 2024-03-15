United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.00. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 89,090 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $690.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,416,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $19,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.