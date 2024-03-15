Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $13.01 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.79 billion and $375.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.01 or 0.00018694 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00129393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.83971188 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 966 active market(s) with $351,646,806.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.