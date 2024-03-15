UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 14th total of 1,467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

UNPLF stock remained flat at C$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.02.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

