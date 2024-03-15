Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.200-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 26.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $535.35.

ULTA opened at $521.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.40 and a 200 day moving average of $454.75. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

