UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 14th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $192.91. 27,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,632. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $221.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total transaction of $5,674,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,450,309. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UFP Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.