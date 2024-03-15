U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $106.00. 28,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,714. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

