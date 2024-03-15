Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $77,574,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 526,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

