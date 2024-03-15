Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.0 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of TUWLF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
About Tullow Oil
