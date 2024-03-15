Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.0 days.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWLF remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.