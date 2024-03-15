Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSMRF remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

