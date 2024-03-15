Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSMRF remained flat at $23.20 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.
About Tsumura & Co.
