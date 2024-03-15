Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

