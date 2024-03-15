Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 396 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.