Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

