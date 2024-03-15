Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $120.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

