Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $953,000 Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $11,832,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of STLA opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.