Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $263,000 Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RYN opened at $33.35 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

