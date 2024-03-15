Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.59 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Lam Research stock opened at $925.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $871.58 and its 200-day moving average is $745.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $473.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

