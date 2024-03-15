Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

