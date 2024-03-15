Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,748.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,569.00 and a 1-year high of $2,775.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,508.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,206.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

