Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 136,819 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

