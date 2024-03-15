Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

