TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4.5%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.81 and last traded at $75.30. 394,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 608,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,710,719 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.