TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,176.63. The stock had a trading volume of 97,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,577. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,115.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

