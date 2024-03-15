Traders Purchase Large Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 18,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,559% compared to the average volume of 1,107 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 575,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

