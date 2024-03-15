Traders Buy Large Volume of Shift4 Payments Call Options (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,295 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 316,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

