TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,676.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.90. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.60 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.49 ($2.90).

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,538.46%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

