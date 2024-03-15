Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TM traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. 62,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,441. The stock has a market cap of $317.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.33. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $253.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TM. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.