TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

