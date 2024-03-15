Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$87,361.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00.
Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.8 %
TOT opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
