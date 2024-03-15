Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$87,361.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.8 %

TOT opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5192926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Total Energy Services

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.