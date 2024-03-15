Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,548.5 days.

Tosoh Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS TOSCF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

