Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,548.5 days.
Tosoh Trading Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS TOSCF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Tosoh
