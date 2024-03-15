Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

TTC opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

