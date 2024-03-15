Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$23.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders have purchased 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:TXG opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$384.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0099379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

