Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 36,781 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $111,814.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,048,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,385,971.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 million, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PaySign

Institutional Trading of PaySign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PaySign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PaySign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PaySign by 23.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PaySign by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.