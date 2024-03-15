Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.86 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $13.86 billion and approximately $175.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,259,938 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,246,507.867429 with 3,468,920,362.371491 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.79403877 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $223,279,571.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

