Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 51,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,587,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

