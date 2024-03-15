Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, reaching $432.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,563,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,514,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $297.19 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

