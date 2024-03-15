Tompkins Financial Corp Has $676,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

GOOG traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,341,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,889,617. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

