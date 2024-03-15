Tompkins Financial Corp Has $10.81 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,043. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $304.52 billion, a PE ratio of 858.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

